John Mark SerrÃ© passed away on May 1, 2020 at his home in Virginia Beach. John was born on June 17, 1949 in Montreal, Canada. John was predeceased by his parents, Henry Maurice SerrÃ© and Rita Gauthier SerrÃ©; step-son, Frank Panzarella; sister-in-law, Anna Louise Weaver; and brother-in-law John Douglas Weaver. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rosa Lee SerrÃ©; three children, John Mark SerrÃ© II (Elizabeth), Jennifer SerrÃ© Axtell (Nathaniel), and Jacqueline SerrÃ© Atwood (Mike). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jean-Marc and Elsie SerrÃ©, Clark and ZoÃ« Axtell, and Emma and Drew Atwood; sister, Madeleine Burruss (Milton); brother, Pierre SerrÃ©; daughter-in-law, Dianne Panzarella; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
John graduated from Maury High School in 1969. After graduation, he served in the Naval Air Reserve as an aviation ordnanceman. He worked for Virginia Natural Gas as a gas meter shop/meter servicer/operations mechanic, gas construction foreman, supervisor of gas operations, supervisor of dispatch/gas control. He retired after 30 years. He then went to work with the Virginia State Police where he retired after 18 years - 11 years as a Highway Safety Service Patroller and 7 years as a Compliance Officer with the SOIU Unit. He was a member of the Virginia State Police Association.
John loved woodworking. He had the ability to see what others could not. He could design and build most anything out of wood. He designed his dream workshop and was able to complete many projects. He had a passion for turning bowls and wooden pens. If you are lucky enough to own one of his creations, then you have a true treasure.
When John was not in his workshop, he was fishing the Chesapeake Channel but was partial to the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. He could be spotted fishing off the rear deck of his 23-foot Proline, a boat he proudly named "The Rosa Lee" after his wife. John enjoyed every aspect of fishing. He often spent many hours tying flounder rigs and pouring lead sinkers and buck tail lures. He held several Virginia State citations for exceptional catches, including black drum, cobia, flounder, striped bass, and spadefish. He was also instrumental in several water rescues. His presence on the water was well respected, and he will be sorely missed. John was a member of the Virginia Beach Angler's Club where he served on the board of directors for several years. He also served with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com.
John graduated from Maury High School in 1969. After graduation, he served in the Naval Air Reserve as an aviation ordnanceman. He worked for Virginia Natural Gas as a gas meter shop/meter servicer/operations mechanic, gas construction foreman, supervisor of gas operations, supervisor of dispatch/gas control. He retired after 30 years. He then went to work with the Virginia State Police where he retired after 18 years - 11 years as a Highway Safety Service Patroller and 7 years as a Compliance Officer with the SOIU Unit. He was a member of the Virginia State Police Association.
John loved woodworking. He had the ability to see what others could not. He could design and build most anything out of wood. He designed his dream workshop and was able to complete many projects. He had a passion for turning bowls and wooden pens. If you are lucky enough to own one of his creations, then you have a true treasure.
When John was not in his workshop, he was fishing the Chesapeake Channel but was partial to the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. He could be spotted fishing off the rear deck of his 23-foot Proline, a boat he proudly named "The Rosa Lee" after his wife. John enjoyed every aspect of fishing. He often spent many hours tying flounder rigs and pouring lead sinkers and buck tail lures. He held several Virginia State citations for exceptional catches, including black drum, cobia, flounder, striped bass, and spadefish. He was also instrumental in several water rescues. His presence on the water was well respected, and he will be sorely missed. John was a member of the Virginia Beach Angler's Club where he served on the board of directors for several years. He also served with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.