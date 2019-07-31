|
|
Mark Wallace, 58, of Virginia Beach, VA, began his journey to his eternal home on July 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born in Rutherfordton, NC on December 31, 1960, he is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Susan Brock Wallace and their two beautiful daughters, Samantha L. Wallace and Hailey M. Wallace; his parents, John and Sandra Wallace; his brother, Randy Wallace (Jackie); his in-laws, Jim and Bunny Brock; and numerous other extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Guy M. Wallace. Mark was over the moon anticipating the birth of his daughter Samanthaâ€™s first child due in November.
Mark was a proud 26 year veteran of the US Navy and retired with the rank of Chief Sonar Technician(G)(SW). Most recently Mark was employed with FTI.
He loved gardening, Nascar, baseball and attending concerts with his daughters. He never met a stranger and would often be the first person to donate his time and effort when called upon for help. His generosity of heart will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, August 1st, at the Princess Anne Chapel of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to End22, www.helpend22.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019