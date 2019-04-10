|
John "Jack" Marland, Jr., 76, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019, at his home in Suffolk. Born in Boston, Mass. to the late John A. and Garnett C. Marland, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Lou Marland, 3 children, 10 grandchildren, a sister and 2 nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 9 am in Loving Funeral Home, Portsmouth. A burial service with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 11, from 5:30-7:00 pm. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019