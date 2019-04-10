The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Resources
More Obituaries for John Marland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Marland Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Marland Jr. Obituary
John "Jack" Marland, Jr., 76, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019, at his home in Suffolk. Born in Boston, Mass. to the late John A. and Garnett C. Marland, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Lou Marland, 3 children, 10 grandchildren, a sister and 2 nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 9 am in Loving Funeral Home, Portsmouth. A burial service with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 11, from 5:30-7:00 pm. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Loving Funeral Home
Download Now