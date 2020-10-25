John Masterson

John (Jack, Bat) Masterson, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Bat resided in Norfolk, Virginia, with his wife of 40 years, Linda.



Bat was preceded in death by his father, Roger and mother, Mary Catherine. He is survived by his son, Gary and wife, Laurel; daughter Melissa Galant and husband, Craig; son Michael and wife, Karen, bonus daughter Dare Query and husband, Joseph, bonus son Jay Lane and wife, Michelle; his grandchildren Ashlynn, Christina, Allison, Ryan, Mitchell, Maysun, Krysta, Kaitlynn, and 5 great grandchildren.



Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 5th, 1936, he spent much of his youth at Fenway Park watching his favorite team and developing that New England accent which could always be heard when he spoke. He relocated to Norfolk, Virginia to begin his 10 year service in the Navy. After serving our nation, Bat spent 30 years serving his community as a Detective on the Norfolk Police Department. He retired from the NPD in July 1993.



He enjoyed spending his early mornings looking over Pretty Lake, and his afternoons playing cards with friends and pursuing his passion of golf. The now gone Lake Wright golf course was his main track and the place that he enjoyed because he could always find a game. He would spend his evenings dining with loved ones and as he would say "Shooting the breeze." Bat was always looking forward to his next vacation and traveled both near and far with his bride, family and friends.



Bat battled cancer and illness for several years near the end of his journey, defying the odds many times over and over. He was a strong man who loved his family dearly. He was always smiling and left a lasting impression on everyone that crossed his path. He will be missed greatly. True to his desire to help others, he chose to continue that practice through his anatomical gift. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



