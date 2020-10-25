1/1
John Masterson
John (Jack, Bat) Masterson, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Bat resided in Norfolk, Virginia, with his wife of 40 years, Linda.

Bat was preceded in death by his father, Roger and mother, Mary Catherine. He is survived by his son, Gary and wife, Laurel; daughter Melissa Galant and husband, Craig; son Michael and wife, Karen, bonus daughter Dare Query and husband, Joseph, bonus son Jay Lane and wife, Michelle; his grandchildren Ashlynn, Christina, Allison, Ryan, Mitchell, Maysun, Krysta, Kaitlynn, and 5 great grandchildren.

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 5th, 1936, he spent much of his youth at Fenway Park watching his favorite team and developing that New England accent which could always be heard when he spoke. He relocated to Norfolk, Virginia to begin his 10 year service in the Navy. After serving our nation, Bat spent 30 years serving his community as a Detective on the Norfolk Police Department. He retired from the NPD in July 1993.

He enjoyed spending his early mornings looking over Pretty Lake, and his afternoons playing cards with friends and pursuing his passion of golf. The now gone Lake Wright golf course was his main track and the place that he enjoyed because he could always find a game. He would spend his evenings dining with loved ones and as he would say "Shooting the breeze." Bat was always looking forward to his next vacation and traveled both near and far with his bride, family and friends.

Bat battled cancer and illness for several years near the end of his journey, defying the odds many times over and over. He was a strong man who loved his family dearly. He was always smiling and left a lasting impression on everyone that crossed his path. He will be missed greatly. True to his desire to help others, he chose to continue that practice through his anatomical gift. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about jack. Thinking of you and your family!
Judy Zondorak
Coworker
October 24, 2020
I am grateful for the opportunity in getting to know Jack and the good times I enjoyed with he and Linda . My best to the Mastersons .

Terry Connolly
terry connolly
Friend
October 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jose and Maria Vicens
Friend
October 24, 2020
Humbling obituary. A life superbly lived! Some people just leave lasting impressions in life. Jack was one of them. He was extended family. Two of his great grandchildren are my grandchildren - he loved the same family that I do. RIP, faithful servant. Your legacy lives on.
Donna Baker
October 24, 2020
Our Hearts and Prayers are you the Family of Detective Masterson.
The Norfolk Police Department Chaplains Corps
Norfolk Police Chaplains
October 24, 2020
Jackie,as his Massachusetts family called him,was our handsome cousin..we reconnected after a time and so enjoyed talking and reminiscing with him. He always said if we didn't have a date he would be there...Our prayers are with Linda and the family. He is with God.
Diane Stone Moore
Family
October 24, 2020
I only got to meet him once years ago.My grandchildren krysta and Kaitlynn adored him as did my daughter Michelle.
maria goetz
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
Met John at the ODU football games we used to attend. He always had a kind word to say and remember him talking about the sports teams he loved. Condolences and prayers go out to the family.
Sarah Lascara
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
When I first joined the department, I was taught that your word and your reputation were the most valuable things you have. You keep your word and build your reputation through your actions and the way you treat your fellow officers. Though I only worked with Bat a short time, his reputation was legendary and his waits was gold. He was never to busy to help a newbie or Rookie! I was sad and happy for bat the day he retired, I didn’t want him to leave, but I was happy he got to retire. As I learned that Bat had passed, I was once again very sad but after hearing he had been suffering, I was relieved to know he was out of pain. You will be missed my friend and my brother in blue. Rest easy Bat, you have earned it my friend.
Dave Ireland
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry to hear of Bat’s passing. I remember meeting him when you all were first dating during the late 70’s at Granby High School. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Serlich Mulligan
Friend
October 23, 2020
As a kid at the baseball field when I was younger, I remember Bat Materson and his suit and unmarked car he was such an incredible guy. The world truly lost a great guy and heaven truly gained an incredible Angel. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Scott & Tonya Brooker
Friend
October 23, 2020
Melissa, I first met your Dad when I worked in Traffic Court in 1970 when he investigated an incident I was a victim of.....what a kind and awesome Detective he was. So sorry for your loss; keep him alive by recalling all the great times you had with him.
Laura Reese
Friend
