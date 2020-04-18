|
John Maxwell Bennis, a beloved Husband, Father, and Brother, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 71 years young.
John is survived by his wife, Gina Bennis; his daughter, Dana Bennis; his brother, Charles Bennis; his sister-in-law, Helen Bennis; his nephew, Daniel Bennis and his wife Katie Bennis; his wife's father, Joseph Marchione; and wife's siblings, Joseph, Dean, Maria, Sandra, Tony, and Salvatore. He is predeceased by his son, Max Bennis; his mother, Jeanne Hott Gallagher; his father, Charles Bennis; his nephew, Alex Bennis; his brothers-in-law, Frank and Joe Marchione; and his mother-in-law, Dorthy Marchione.
John was born in Lincoln, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois where he played varsity football and wrestled. He was proud of his family's history and roots to Illinois, specifically, the Chicago Bears. John earned a degree in Business, leading him to his passion in the promotional marketing industry for over 40 years.
John was a devoted husband of 39 years (he could recite the years, months, days, and minutes on cue) and a very proud father. He lived to serve others and was eager to help anyone in need; if it was an ear to bend or a shoulder to cry on, he was there. For this reason, his family went far beyond his blood line, leaving him deeply missed by all those who knew him. John was known for his positivity, bubbly personality, and huge heart. He had an affinity for story telling and bringing a smile with a good joke. He was committed to his walk with Christ, and let his life reflect his relationship with God.
There will be a celebration of his life; the family will announce the date at a later time. In lieu of flowers and "pasta", please make donations to the Max Bennis Scholarship Foundation through the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, 101 Main Street, Suite 4500, Norfolk, VA 23510.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020