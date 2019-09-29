|
John Millard Moore, 88, of Norfolk, VA died in his residence at the Talbot on Granby on September 15, 2019, following a two year battle with multiple myeloma.
John was at peace. He is survived by many cousins, friends, and his devoted cat, Sweetie Pie.
John was born in Matthews County, Virginia on August 31, 1931, and was predeceased by his parents, Bertha and John Moore.
As a young boy he worked at the Matthews A & P grocery store. After serving two years in the Army he earned a Masters in Divinity Degree at Wake Forest Theological Seminary. He then worked for Norfolk and Western Railroad (now Norfolk Southern).
The focus of John's life was one of service to others whether painting the church, serving Wednesday night church suppers, or helping anyone in need. Paramount in John's life of service was devoting his retirement years to volunteering at DePaul Hospital for over 20 years.
John was a man of God; fierce, bold and steadfast. Anyone who knew him would say "he tells it like it is".
A memorial service will be held at Talbot Park Baptist Church on October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Officiating ministers will be Dr. Landis Litchfield from Azalea Baptist Church and Rev. Aaron Brittain of Talbot Park Baptist Church.
A reception will follow hosted by members of Talbot Park Baptist and Azalea Baptist. Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Park Baptist Church or Azalea Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019