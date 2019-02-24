John Ernest â€œJohnnyâ€ Milteer, Sr., age 83, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral services were held Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Springfield with Brother Mike Cummings officiating. Burial followed in the Bethlehem Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation was held at the church on Friday morning from 11:30am until the hour of service at 2pm. Mr. Milteer was born October 1, 1935 in Nansemond County, Virginia to the late Jethro Thomas and Mary Taylor Milteer. He was a professional musician where he played in a variety of venues including The Grand Ole Opry. He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served in many capacities such as Deacon, band member and AWANA teacher. He was a past member of the Virginia National Guard and was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Holland, Virginia for many years until moving with his family to Tennessee. In addition to his parents Mr. Milteer is preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Milteer, Newman Milteer, Evie Fowler, Nancy Mann and Katherine Bolton. Mr. Milteer is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Raines Milteer; son, Ernie (Natashia) Milteer, Jr. of Springfield; daughters, Dawn (Jay) Milteer Conn of Springfield and Jill Milteer Wood of Crowley, TX; grandchildren, Johnathan Wood, Victoria (Wesley) Conn Hucks, Jessica Conn and Taylor Milteer. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the or Centennial Medical Center. Any donations may be sent in c/o Austin & Bell. Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary