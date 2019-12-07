|
November 25, 1934 - December 1, 2019
"Jack" was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts and graduated from Haverhill High School in 1952. He went on to graduated from Norwich University (military college) in 1956 and joined the United States Army where he served with honor and completed two tours in Vietnam. He earned two purple hearts, the Bronze Star for heroism, a Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and many other awards. Jack dedicated his life to his country while serving all over the world taking his family with him. Duty stations included Massachusetts, Germany, Georgia, Thailand, Kansas, South Korea and finally to Virginia where he retired after 21 years as a highly decorated officer.
Jack went on to work as the banquet manager at "The Chamberlin Hotel" in Hampton for a time. He also worked for the Virginian Pilot as a distribution manager for many years. Jack enjoyed running, competing in marathons. He also loved to write and compose poetry. He wrote a regular column in the Virginian Pilot titled "We The People".
Jack is survived by his wife Gail Marie Hayes the love of his life. They spent 64 years together and had 4 children, John (Jack) M. Hayes Jr, Kimberly Ann Hayes, William (Bill) C. Hayes wife Pricilla, and Julie E. Hayes Anderson; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Jack was a dedicated husband and father. Jack is also survived by his sister Patricia Hayes Boulanger of Boxford, MA, sister-in-law Bernice Hayes of Vernon, CT, and brother-in-law Thomas Lynch. 5 nieces and 1 nephew, 6 great nieces and nephews.
Jack was predeceased by his parents William "Milton" Hayes and Harriot Fitzgerald Hayes, his brother William (Bill) Hayes, his sister Marilyn Hayes Lynch and his brother-in-law Charles (Chuck) Boulanger.
In lieu of a memorial, Jack would be honored if you donated to the Red Cross in his name. He was a platelet donor with over 100 donations. He loved this country and his family. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 7, 2019