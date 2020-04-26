|
John M. Carr, Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a general foreman in code 135.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelynn Carr; sons, John C. Carr, Charles A. Andrews, III and Robert M. Andrews; sister, Shirley Carr Derby; brother W.W. "Chuck" Carr; and six grandchildren, Ron Sherman, Austin Carr, Raven Carr, Jordan Andrews, Victoria Andrews and Macy Andrews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 PM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Olive Branch Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020