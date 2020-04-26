Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
John Morris Carr Jr.

John Morris Carr Jr. Obituary
John M. Carr, Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a general foreman in code 135.

He is survived by his wife, Jacquelynn Carr; sons, John C. Carr, Charles A. Andrews, III and Robert M. Andrews; sister, Shirley Carr Derby; brother W.W. "Chuck" Carr; and six grandchildren, Ron Sherman, Austin Carr, Raven Carr, Jordan Andrews, Victoria Andrews and Macy Andrews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3 PM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Olive Branch Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
