John N. Sutton, 86, Chief Warrant Officer, USN retired, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Emily Sutton, who was forever at his side with caring warmth. He is also preceded in death by his father Ralph C. Sutton, mother Jean A. McKean, sister's Mary Joan Sutton Middleton, Barbara Ann Sutton and stepdaughter Patricia Franco.John served 21 years in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to several squadrons at NAS Oceana, VA. After retiring from the Navy, John worked for Grumman Aerospace Corp. as a Senior Field Engineer and Naval Aviation Engineering Service Unit as a civil servant, retiring in 1999.Mr. Sutton served on the Board of Directors for the Tidewater Winds Concert Band, was active in VFW Post 392, and was a member of the FRA Branch 60, Norfolk, VA. Additionally, he was Secretary for the VA-176 Reunion Association where he maintained contact with many navy friends, and serving as Treasurer for the Holy Spirit Sunshine Club.John is survived by his brothers Ralph Sutton and Rosa of Carteret, NJ; Ted Sutton and Helen of Hamburg, NY; Dennis DeBon of Clearwater, FL. While never having children of his own he is survived by several step-children. Carol and John Keep and Nicholas Lopez, Virginia Beach, VA.; Theresa and Tom Gatto of Toms River, NJ. John had 10 grandchildren who he loved dearly, Michael Pucillo of NJ, Scherry Agular of Jacksonville, FL, Maria Cassidy, John, Ryan, Caroline and Catherine Keep of Virginia Beach, VA, Jessie and Christina Malbone and Carissa Lopez of Virginia Beach, VA; and two great grandchildren Chanel and CJ Lopez of Virginia Beach, VA.A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel 5033 Rouse Dr. VA Beach, VA 23462 on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm.There will be a Celebration of Life held at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial will immediately follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park 3445 Princess Anne Rd. VA Beach, VA 23456 at 12:15pm with full military honors.