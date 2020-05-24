John Norfleet Myers, 92, of Norfolk, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020.
He was born July 6, 1927, in Norfolk to Franklin Lafayette Myers and Susie Mae (Barrett) Myers. In addition to his devoted wife of 54 years Alice, John is survived by daughters Arleen Fields and Robbin Kahn, grandsons Isaac and Adam, great-grandson Phoenix, one nephew, and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister Katherine and his brothers Frank, Ollie, and Fenton.
John graduated from Maury High School, but not before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a minesweeper and chaplain's assistant.
John retired from the Prudential Insurance Company. He was an active member of First Church of God (Anderson) his entire life. When he wasn't on a pew in church, you could find him fishing, fixing a neighbor's lawnmower, or playing hymns on his harmonica. In later years, he was a regular at the Ocean View Fishing Pier, drinking coffee and swapping stories with his friends. He was a member of Norview Masonic Lodge for more than fifty years.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to John's hospice caregivers, especially Ruby and Lauri.
A memorial service is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the building fund at Virginia Beach First Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
He was born July 6, 1927, in Norfolk to Franklin Lafayette Myers and Susie Mae (Barrett) Myers. In addition to his devoted wife of 54 years Alice, John is survived by daughters Arleen Fields and Robbin Kahn, grandsons Isaac and Adam, great-grandson Phoenix, one nephew, and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister Katherine and his brothers Frank, Ollie, and Fenton.
John graduated from Maury High School, but not before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a minesweeper and chaplain's assistant.
John retired from the Prudential Insurance Company. He was an active member of First Church of God (Anderson) his entire life. When he wasn't on a pew in church, you could find him fishing, fixing a neighbor's lawnmower, or playing hymns on his harmonica. In later years, he was a regular at the Ocean View Fishing Pier, drinking coffee and swapping stories with his friends. He was a member of Norview Masonic Lodge for more than fifty years.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to John's hospice caregivers, especially Ruby and Lauri.
A memorial service is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the building fund at Virginia Beach First Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.