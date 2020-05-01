Uncle Odell and uncle Robert would always bring over the ducks they shot to my momma (Marcia, their sister) so she could make them duck n dumplings like their mom made for them growing up. On one particular occasion while the women were in the kitchen cooking I decided to hang out with my dad and my uncles in the living room while the women cooked. I guess I must have been around 5 years old. Growing up I was always used to drinking some of my mom's drink so when I got Thursday instead of going in the kitchen and asking mom for something to drink I decided I would just take a sip of everybody else's drink that was in the living room. My dad and my uncles were busy talking and watching TV and didn't even realize that I had been going around and drinking some of their drink now that would have been okay however they were drinking beer. By the time they realize what I had done I was already stumbling around and walking into stuff they got a big chuckle out of it. At least that was until my mom notice that I was stumbling and walking into the walls. She hollered out to my dad and my uncles to keep an eye on me because she thought I was coming down sick because I was off balance and walking into the walls and falling down but that she'd look at me as soon as she is finished cooking. So my uncle Odell hollered back at my mom and said no she's okay she's just accident prone. Later that evening my mom found out what I had done. So that is how I got the label of accident prone and it still sticks with me today. I am sending warm hugs and prayers to all of y'all. I love you all.

Denise Morgan