John Odell Beasley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odell, 81, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, surrounded by family and under the care of Sentara Hospice. He was a local race car driver and auto paint and body mechanic. His favorite pastimes were racing, fishing, working on cars, and watching classic westerns. He is predeceased in death by his son, Kevin Beasley, wife, Janice Hodge Beasley, and former wife/life long friend, Kathleen Coakley. He is survived by his brother, Robert Beasley of Virginia Beach and sister, Sylvia Harlow of North Carolina; 4 children: Sidney Beasley, Katie Beasley, Jason Vinson, and Lisa Vinson; 2 children in-law: Jaclyn Vinson and Shaw Borchardt; 5 grandchildren: Brittany Lynn (Randell), Jillian Marie, Daniele Lakeleigh, Jaylyn Tomi, and Ryan David; 2 great grandchildren: Caroline Grace Elaine and Cecelia Anne Rose

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Uncle Odell and uncle Robert would always bring over the ducks they shot to my momma (Marcia, their sister) so she could make them duck n dumplings like their mom made for them growing up. On one particular occasion while the women were in the kitchen cooking I decided to hang out with my dad and my uncles in the living room while the women cooked. I guess I must have been around 5 years old. Growing up I was always used to drinking some of my mom's drink so when I got Thursday instead of going in the kitchen and asking mom for something to drink I decided I would just take a sip of everybody else's drink that was in the living room. My dad and my uncles were busy talking and watching TV and didn't even realize that I had been going around and drinking some of their drink now that would have been okay however they were drinking beer. By the time they realize what I had done I was already stumbling around and walking into stuff they got a big chuckle out of it. At least that was until my mom notice that I was stumbling and walking into the walls. She hollered out to my dad and my uncles to keep an eye on me because she thought I was coming down sick because I was off balance and walking into the walls and falling down but that she'd look at me as soon as she is finished cooking. So my uncle Odell hollered back at my mom and said no she's okay she's just accident prone. Later that evening my mom found out what I had done. So that is how I got the label of accident prone and it still sticks with me today. I am sending warm hugs and prayers to all of y'all. I love you all.
Denise Morgan
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved