Odell, 81, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, surrounded by family and under the care of Sentara Hospice. He was a local race car driver and auto paint and body mechanic. His favorite pastimes were racing, fishing, working on cars, and watching classic westerns. He is predeceased in death by his son, Kevin Beasley, wife, Janice Hodge Beasley, and former wife/life long friend, Kathleen Coakley. He is survived by his brother, Robert Beasley of Virginia Beach and sister, Sylvia Harlow of North Carolina; 4 children: Sidney Beasley, Katie Beasley, Jason Vinson, and Lisa Vinson; 2 children in-law: Jaclyn Vinson and Shaw Borchardt; 5 grandchildren: Brittany Lynn (Randell), Jillian Marie, Daniele Lakeleigh, Jaylyn Tomi, and Ryan David; 2 great grandchildren: Caroline Grace Elaine and Cecelia Anne Rose
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 1 to May 3, 2020.