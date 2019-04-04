John Oliver McDaniel, 85, of Norfolk, VA, passed away April 3, 2019.Born in Illinois, a simple farm boy, he joined the U.S. Navy for the opportunity to see the world. He was Chief Warrant Officer First Class and spent 31 years in the Navy before retiring. He also retired from IUSS after 30 years of service. He always had a smile on his face, loved to tell stories, and never met a stranger. He was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather. His family meant the world to him and he enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball.John was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mamie McDaniel; his wife of 57 years, Charlotte McDaniel; and brothers, David and James McDaniel. Left to cherish his memory: two daughters, Valerie Lowack (Michael) and Lisa McDaniel; two sons, John McDaniel and Philip McDaniel (Sarah); and grandchildren, Nathan Vroom, Benjamin and Alison McDaniel.A memorial service with full Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. He will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary