John Purnell Breeding, 72, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Frank and Verdia Breeding. He was a proud U.S. Army Airborne veteran who served three tours in Vietnam and retired as a union sheet metal worker. He was a member of Norview #113 Masonic Lodge and the Khedive Shrine Temple. He loved camping in his RV with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Breeding; four daughters, Joni Grissom and husband Mark, Angie Breeding, Jennifer Brown and Shawna Caffey; a son, Michael Caffey; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 3 P.M. Friday, July 19, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 7 â€" 9 P.M.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 16, 2019