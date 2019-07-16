The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Breeding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Breeding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Breeding Obituary
John Purnell Breeding, 72, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Frank and Verdia Breeding. He was a proud U.S. Army Airborne veteran who served three tours in Vietnam and retired as a union sheet metal worker. He was a member of Norview #113 Masonic Lodge and the Khedive Shrine Temple. He loved camping in his RV with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Breeding; four daughters, Joni Grissom and husband Mark, Angie Breeding, Jennifer Brown and Shawna Caffey; a son, Michael Caffey; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 3 P.M. Friday, July 19, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 7 â€" 9 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now