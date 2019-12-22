|
|
John Patrick Dugan, 93, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 at home with his devoted loving wife by his side. John was born April 16, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York to the late John Patrick and Rose Hutchinson Dugan. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Donna Lee Dugan; son, John Charles Dugan; daughter, Christine Dugan Olivier; son in law, Keith Olivier as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his sisters, Rose Alice Dugan, Patricia Dunleavy, Ann Dineen, and Jane Craft.
John enlisted in the Navy at the age 17, serving his country aboard the USS Enterprise during WWII. After coming home, he and his father founded John P Dugan & Son Inc. providing quality concrete for 42 years for construction projects throughout New Castle County Delaware as well as employment for over 40 people. John was a founding member and treasurer of the Delaware chapter of Associated Builders and Contactors.
John and Donna made their home and raised their family in Hockessin, Delaware. His family was his greatest love. They enjoyed their summers in Virginia Beach so much that they moved there upon retirement.
The family would like to thank caregivers Patti Stublen and Janice Wheatley for their compassionate care for John, as well as the team from Westminster Canterbury Hospice.
The funeral will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019