John P. Flemming V, 38, passed away on March 18, 2019, at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He was born on December 6, 1980, in Portsmouth, Virginia.John graduated from Ocean Lakes High School Math and Science Academy in 1999 and James Madison University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.John (known to many as Ace) is survived by his father, Dr. John P. Flemming IV and wife Carole Gibson Flemming (step-mother); mother, Agnes M. Flemming; step-sisters: Brenda Marois (Jay), Caye Harvey (Mike), and Denny Cheshire (Brian); three special aunts: Carol Flemming Paulk, Olivia Gibson Jankosky, and Brenda Gibson Davidson, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.John loved his friends and they loved him. Having a view of the Washington Monument from his balcony in Arlington, his last Facebook post states: â€œYay!!!! The National Park Service predicts Cherry Blossom peak bloom is April 3-6th!!!! I love Cherry Blossoms!â€ John loved Cherry Blossoms, Kara (his cat), Madonna, Martha Stewart recipes, commenting on current events and politics, and especially his friends. Learning of his passing, his best friend Stephanie wrote on her Facebook page, â€œThe world lost a joyous, laughter-filled, goofy human today. My best friend since the first second we met at age 4. John Flemming, I always have and will love you to the end of time.â€A memorial service will be held at Snellings Funeral Home, 1144 George Washington Hwy., North, Chesapeake, VA, on Friday, March 29, at 11:00 a.m. by the Rev. Larry Ryals. Immediately following the service, the family will greet friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 1-800-DIABETES. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019