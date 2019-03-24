Jack passed peacefully on March 20, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on July 27, 1931 and raised in San Francisco. Jack attended St. Ignatius High School and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. Jack was a Professor Emeritus at Old Dominion University where he taught for 22 years and was the head of the Graduate Program of Educational Leadership Administration. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan; parents William Michael and Mary Margaret, and brother William F. McSweeney. Jack was a loving and devoted husband and the adored father of John, Rosemary (Lester), and Neil (Andrea) and grandad to seven beloved grandchildren. Jack was a lifelong active member of the Catholic community. He was a parish member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach for 45 years. For the last two years he attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Henrico County, while he resided at Chestnut Grove Senior Living Community where he was blessed with the friendship of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday March 26 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8250 Woodman Rd, Richmond, VA 23228 with a reception immediately following. The graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 in Virginia Beach. Donations in Jackâ€™s honor may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary