John P. Ruffner
John P. Ruffner, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 10. 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Ida D. Ruffner; father, Fred Ruffner; mother, Hallie Owens; stepfather, Montie Owens; sister, Nellie Jenkins and her husband, Millard; brother, Arthur Ruffner, and three stepbrothers, Harold, Eldon and Marion Owens.

He is survived by his son, Keith P. Ruffner and his wife, Merry of Flat Rock, MI; daughter, Felecia Dreblow and her husband, Royce; three grandchildren, Seth, Rachel and Miranda along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

John spent 2 years serving his country in Germany. He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA and retired from the Ford Motor Company with 40 years as superintendent of chassis.

A visitation will be held on November 17, 2020 from 4-7 pm and a graveside service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10 am. Both services will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
NOV
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
