John Patrick O'Neil Obituary
John Patrick Oâ€™Neil, age 54, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 17, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was predeceased by his father, William F. Oâ€™Neil, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Vera A. Oâ€™Neil of Norfolk; a sister and her husband, Donna Oâ€™Neil Donlin and Herbert Donlin of Chesapeake; a brother, Harry P. Oâ€™Neil of Norfolk; and a brother and his wife, William F. Oâ€™Neil III and Deborah Oâ€™Neil of Miramar Beach, FL; and many nephews and nieces. John was a lifelong musician and played with several local bands. His many loyal friends and band mates will miss him. He was also the devoted primary caregiver for his mother for many years. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 26th, at 4 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019
