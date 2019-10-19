The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
John Perry McGee Jr.

Perry McGee, much beloved husband of Pat McGee, died at Sentara Heart Hospital on October 16th, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born in Charlotte, NC, but lived most of his life in Virginia Beach. He was a graduate of Norview High School and Norfolk Business College. He retired from Planters Peanuts after 26 years as an accountant. He is survived by his wife Pat McGee; three children: Denise McGee, Kevin McGee, Jessica McGee (Jeff); and the light of his life, his grandson, Ian Williams. Also, a brother, Doug McGee (Karen), and three sisters: Joy Markle (Rick), Yvonne McCoy, and Trudy Gross (Steve). A celebration of Perry's life will be held Sunday, October 20th, at 2:30pm, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, VA Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. To express condolences online, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 19, 2019
