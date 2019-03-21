John Pierce Flemming V of Arlington, VA, passed away at his home from complications of Juvenile Diabetes. John was born on December 6, 1980, at Portsmouth General Hospital. He grew up in Virginia Beach. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Math and Science Academy at Ocean Lakes High School in 1999. He completed his education with a Bachelors in Economics from James Madison University in 2003. He has resided since his graduation in Arlington VA. John is survived on his maternal side by his mother Agnes McCoy Pearson Flemming, three sisters Brenda (Jay) Marois, Caye (Mike) Harvey, and Denny (Brian) Cheshire, his six nieces and nephews Peter Marois, Bridget Marois, Matthew Marois, Caleb Cheshire, Rebecca Cheshire, and Evan Cheshire, Kara his cat, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Memorial Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary