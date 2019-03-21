The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
1072 Old Kempsville Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Flemming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pierce Flemming


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Pierce Flemming Obituary
John Pierce Flemming V of Arlington, VA, passed away at his home from complications of Juvenile Diabetes. John was born on December 6, 1980, at Portsmouth General Hospital. He grew up in Virginia Beach. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Math and Science Academy at Ocean Lakes High School in 1999. He completed his education with a Bachelors in Economics from James Madison University in 2003. He has resided since his graduation in Arlington VA. John is survived on his maternal side by his mother Agnes McCoy Pearson Flemming, three sisters Brenda (Jay) Marois, Caye (Mike) Harvey, and Denny (Brian) Cheshire, his six nieces and nephews Peter Marois, Bridget Marois, Matthew Marois, Caleb Cheshire, Rebecca Cheshire, and Evan Cheshire, Kara his cat, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Memorial Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Download Now