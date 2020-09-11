1/1
John Polyzou
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Polyzou passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at the age of 63 years old. Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, John was preceded in death by his parents James and Florence Polyzou, as well as his sister, Sue, who he always carried with him in memory.

He was an avid fisherman, who lived his life selflessly, and was constantly the first one to lend a hand. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, style (Hawaiian shirts and boat shoes), his passion for the outdoors, and his love for animals especially reptiles.

John, a loving father and husband, is survived by his wife Lisabeth; his three children, Erik and wife Angela, Jason, and Samantha; his brother Wayne and wife Bonnie; as well as a host of extended family and friends whose lives he had impacted.

The family has elected to do a private ceremony at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Gone too soon. A great guy who will be missed.
Dave and Maritza
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved