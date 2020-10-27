John Ralph Boyd, 88, of Chesapeake passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Mr. Boyd was the son of the late Noah and Rosalene Boyd. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Nancy C. Boyd; a great-grandson; sister, Fannie Anthony; and a brother, Lacey Jay Boyd.
Survivors include his son, Doug Boyd (Kay); two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Alonzo, Jessie (Charlotte), Donald (Peggy), Noah, Jr. (Carrie), Richard Whitt (Carolyn), Veola Bentley, Dolly Ruth Horn and Dovie White.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Rd. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
.