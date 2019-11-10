|
John R Brophy, 85 of Virginia Beach VA passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family, on November 6th 2019. John was born Oct. 21st, 1934 in Boston MA to loving parents Harold and Florence Brophy.
John proudly served in the United States Navy for thirty three years retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. "Honest John" as his shipmates called him was awarded several accommodations for his dedication to duty in his back to back combat tour during the Vietnam war including the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and The Silver Star Medal.
Jackie, Grandpa or "Pops", also a die hard old school Boston sports fan, had a tremendous heart for animals and adopting rescue dogs to provide them with the best life possible. Studying politics, and sports was his daily routine. He enjoyed listening to classical music, opera, Pavarotti, Neil Diamond, Abba and Tony Macrini in the morning. He also had a deep appreciation and extensive knowledge of the Civil War.
John is survived by the love of his life, Maria Rose married for 59 years, who he met in 1960 while stationed in Naples, Italy, and their four sons John, Richard, David, and Steven. He is also missed by his two sisters Lillian Garvey and Irene McGrath in Boston, and seven grandchildren, John John, Maria, David, Michael, Samantha, Chase, Brant as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Mr. Brophy's life was a shining example of a true patriot to his country, a person of character, integrity, and valor, as well as devotion to his family and we mourn the loss. His service is being planned for Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019