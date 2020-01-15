|
John Roosevelt Bryant, 87, of Virginia Beach died Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born December 4, 1932 in Sedley, Virginia, he was the son of the late Fenton L. Bryant, Sr. and Eunice Pruden Bryant. He retired from Tidewater Steel after 34 years' service. If he could not fix it, it could not be fixed! He worked magic with his hammer and wrench.
John is pre-deceased by his first wife, Opal; sisters Edith, Jean, Lucille and Sandra; and brother Bruce. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife Rose, sons Mark and John (Miriam), special friend Thelma, stepdaughter Dawn Elsea, stepson Charles Baker, sister Rachel Jones, brother Fenton Bryant, Jr. and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, followed by the celebration of life at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Thalia Lynn Baptist Church where he was a member or a .
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Sentara Leigh, Beach General and Hospice House for the loving care and compassion shown to our loved one and to us.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020