John R. Pietrzak, 83, Cryptologic Technician Interpreter, Senior Chief Petty Officer (CTICS), USN (Retired). Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at home with his devoted loving wife by his side. John was born on March 08, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late John R. Pietrzak and Mary C. Pietrzak (Kowalski). He was very proud of his polish family heritage. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age 18 serving his country in Turkey, Japan, Alaska, Morocco, Spain and in the US, Maryland and Virginia, and finally settling in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was a Cold War Veteran. John came from a heritage line of military service; John, sons, and grandchildren continue the tradition. After his retirement from U.S. Navy he was employed by and retired from HRSD. John was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Nevin Pietrzak; Daughter Nevin Ann Unokur and her husband Serdar; two sons, John D. Pietrzak and his wife Pamela, and Errol S. Pietrzak and his wife Sondra; 5 grandchildren, Nicholas A. Pietrzak (Ashley), Tristan M. Pietrzak (Diana), Max A. Pietrzak, Logan T. Pietrzak, Lukas T. Pietrzak; great-grandson Noah Pietrzak; step-grandson, Brandon Murphy; sister Mary Helen Ryder; brother Stanley L. Pietrzak; sister-n-law Mary Pietrzak; Fatma Streett (Craig) who was like a daughter; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins from the Pittsburgh area. John was predeceased by his brother Ray L. Pietrzak and sister Grace C. Zigmond.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, from 6-8:00 PM at Rosewood & Kellum funeral home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23462. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345, Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23462. Interment will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at A.G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 24, 2019