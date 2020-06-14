John Robert Sutton, 87, passed peacefully in his home on June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
John is pre-deceased by his parents, Herman E. Sutton, Sr and Virginia Sutton (Mom & Pop) and his brother Herman E. Sutton Jr.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Barbara Lilley Sutton; three daughters, Pamela Hill (Randy), Janet Sutton, and Nancy Cunningham (Mark); three grandchildren, Holly Hill (Willy), Kari Hill and Brooke Cunningham; one cousin Thomas Terry (Evelyn); one niece, Debra Sutton; one nephew, Stephen Sutton; sister-in-laws, Carol Sutton, Faye Walls, Gertie Barnes, Elsie Tarkenton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
John went to school at Granby High School. He was quarterback of the football team and graduated with honors in 1952. He then served actively in the United States Army from 1953-1955 and was honorably discharged following his service. He worked at Bell Atlantic telephone company as a radio technician and retired after 41 years of dedication to the job he loved. John was a family man; he loved spending time and creating memories with his family, friends and the "Old Farts" club. He was exceptionally intelligent, always willing to help others and had an impeccable wit about him that made everyone laugh. He was an avid whistler, loved classical music, doing puzzles, playing games, riding his bike and wearing his signature red hat and flannel shirt.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Rosewood Memorial Park - 601 N. Witchduck Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.