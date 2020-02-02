|
John R. Wilkerson, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 30, 2020.
Born in Roanoke, VA, he was the son of the late Daniel Douise Wilkerson and Bessie W. Martin Wilkerson. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Janice D. Wilkerson; four children, Kim Barker (Dale), Eric Wilkerson, York Wilkerson, and Tate Wilkerson; eight grandchildren, Katie, Abbey, Jared, Hannah, Chance, Josh, Rhaegan, and Rylan; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Colton, and Reggie; and a sister, Pat Buckley.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police, 961 South Birdneck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451 on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 12 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boneshakers Social Club, P.O. Box 3652, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020