Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Police
961 South Birdneck Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Wilkerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Wilkerson Obituary
John R. Wilkerson, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 30, 2020.

Born in Roanoke, VA, he was the son of the late Daniel Douise Wilkerson and Bessie W. Martin Wilkerson. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Janice D. Wilkerson; four children, Kim Barker (Dale), Eric Wilkerson, York Wilkerson, and Tate Wilkerson; eight grandchildren, Katie, Abbey, Jared, Hannah, Chance, Josh, Rhaegan, and Rylan; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Colton, and Reggie; and a sister, Pat Buckley.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police, 961 South Birdneck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451 on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 12 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boneshakers Social Club, P.O. Box 3652, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -