John R. "Johnny" Hobbs, 95, died on March 15, 2020. He was born in Four Oaks, N.C. and was the son of the late John E. Hobbs and Irene J. Hobbs.
Johhny was a member of Tabernacle UMC in Virginia Beach and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre, winning many service awards.
Johnny was very active in coaching youth league football and Babe Ruth League baseball. He was a NASCAR fan and avid surf fisherman. He really enjoyed fishing with his Sandbridge Fishing Club members Al Via, Fred Sharkey and Jim "Last Cast" Babick.
Johnny was retired from White-Westinghouse Co. and was rewarded the "White-Westinghouse Leadership Award" for 44 years of service. He was a regional sales manager and won his company's first prestigious "Summit Award" in 1988 for outstanding market achievement and sales leadership. He had many friends among his fellow employees and appliance dealers.
Johnny was predeceased by his first wife, Leona Hobbs and his son, Johnny Hobbs, Jr. Survivors are his wife Donna Hobbs; a daughter, Brenda Woods & husband Michael; a son, Jimmy Hobbs; grandchildren, Sheri, Christopher and Laura Ashley & husband Matthew; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Addie and Callie; step-daughter, Leigh Scott & husband Charles and their son, Jordon.
A viewing will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20th at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Jack Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle UMC, 1265 Sandbridge Rd, Va. Beach, VA 23456. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2020