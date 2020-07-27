1/1
John Raymond "J.R." Boyce
John Raymond "J.R." Boyce, 79, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born in Weldon, NC to the late John Franklin and Mary Hattie Keeter Boyce. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his 3 brothers and granddaughter, Madison. He was a longtime member of Indian River Baptist Church where he was a deacon and very active with his Sunday School Class. "J.R." was a founding partner at Boyce, Spady & Moore CPA Firm in Suffolk, retiring after many years of dedicated service to the community. He was a very caring man who loved and cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Matthews Boyce; children, Tamara LaPonte (Michael) and Gregory Boyce (Melissa); grandchildren, Sydney, Sarah, Alex, Courtney and Jordan; sister, Geneva Wilson (David) and numerous other family and loving friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:30pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Indian River Baptist Church, 1600 Laurel Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23325. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 27, 2020.
