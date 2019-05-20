Resources More Obituaries for John Arnold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Reid Arnold

Obituary Condolences Flowers Commander John Reid Arnold, U.S.C.G.(Retired)September 18, 1936 â€" May 5, 2019On May 5, 2019, John Reid Arnold of Portsmouth and also Cheriton, Va. passed peacefully for his last deployment of duty. Commander Arnold had a lifelong love of the United States Coast Guard and most proudly served from April 1954 to February 1982. Held by the loving hands of his daughters at his bedside, he was released from immobilizing pain, his lack of independence, and most of all his inability to breathe. Nothing though ever stopped John Arnold. He was relentlessâ€¦it was his way or no way. He was rough, tough, and hard to live with somedays, but we loved him truly as our Father. Some called him Commander, Mr. Arnold, John, J.R., Reid, but to us he was just Dad. John survived his wife, Mary Wilson Arnold of 57 years. She was a resilient woman, made stronger by persevering as a proud military wife and a world class Mother and cook.Johnâ€™s journey started on September 18, 1936 in Bolivia, North Carolina to parents, John Julius Arnold and Myrtie Atkinson Arnold. His childhood was shared with his sister, Eulalia Arnold Fulwood, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and his brother Frederick Arnold, deceased of Bolivia, NC. John is survived by his two daughters, Gwendolyn Arnold Beard, of Cheriton, VA. and Pamela Rebecca Arnold of Portsmouth, VA. His son, Michael Lee Newton, predeceased him in death. His family also includes grandchildren and great grandchildren in the Tidewater area of Virginia, and nieces, nephews and their children in North Carolina. His hobbies included a love of fishing, hunting, gardening, engine repair and beekeeping. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a master of many. Most of his friends considered him one of the smartest people they ever had the experience of knowing. If John Arnold did not have the answer, thereâ€™s a good chance there wasnâ€™t one. He was indeed wise beyond his years and strongly opinionated, right till the end. His youngest daughter Pamela, or (P.R.), devoted her life unconditionally for over 3 years to his every care and need. Pam ensured through her inherited cooking skills from Mom that he had special meals every single day. His children, whether near or far, loved and respected him. A memorial service celebrating the life of John Reid Arnold will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Albert Horton Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. at 3 p.m. A gathering of family, friends, and comrades will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Healing Waters Worship Center at 12172 Smiths Neck Rd., Carrollton, Va. Tidewater Cremation and Funeral Services are handling the services. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries