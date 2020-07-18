John Richard Cooke, 20, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born on Long Island to Amber Basile and John Cooke II. He graduated from JP Knapp High School in Currituck, NC and attended COA classes. John was an awesome caring soul who impacted many lives.
Besides his parents, John is survived by his brother, Devynn Stanley; grandmother, Anita Blackwell; great aunt, Patricia Stiles; grandmother, Carol Bertucci; grandfathers, John Basile Jr. and John Cooke I; many other family members, as well as dearest friends, Alyssa O'neil and Tom Dix. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Blackwell, great Uncle Fred Stiles, Uncle Norman Boyd and Aunt Terri Akerman. John had the best medical care available so a special thank you goes to staff at SNGH and EVMS, especially Dr. Shrita Patel, Patricia Fitzpatrick, RN, C, BSN and Dr. Heather Rowe.
