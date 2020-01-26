|
John Richard "Jack" Hajdusek, of Bethpage, New York, died on January 6 at the age of 77. Jack, the son of John and Evelyn Hajdusek, joined the Navy in 1960 and resided in Tidewater since then, living most recently in Hampton. He served as an AE-2 on the USS Forrestal and was honored with a Good Conduct medal in 1964. After 7 years in the Navy, Jack became a high school teacher, and then a salesman. He was involved with Operation Homecoming and was proud to be one of the men present to welcome home John McCain from his imprisonment in Vietnam. He loved crossword puzzles, playing golf, fishing and the beach, and watching the Redskins. He was known for his sarcastic sense of humor and love of vigorous debate. He is survived by his daughter Julie Shelley, sisters Rosemary Rosolino and Marion LaMonica, and a wave of adopted grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be set free by a Naval burial at sea and a small private ceremony at Willoughby Spit on Saturday, Feb 1.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020