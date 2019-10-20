The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Nansemond River Baptist Church
2896 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA
View Map
PORTSMOUTH- John Richardson Jones, 72, died October 17, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he worked as a brick mason at Sprinkle Masonry for many years and retired from Coastal Masonry. Richard was a member of Nansemond River Baptist Church in Suffolk, the Bricklayer Union Local for 50 years, the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 1-MVD, and was the Fastest Trowel on the Block Contest 1989 Champion. He was a Navy veteran and a Hot Rod enthusiast.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Reynolds and husband Derrek, and Rebecca Hope Brooks and husband Andy; two brothers, Willis M. Jones Jr. and Lewis P. Jones; two grandchildren, Isabel Brooks and Luke Reynolds, caretaker, Thurman Ward, and numerous extended family members.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 11 AM in Nansemond River Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Monday from 7-8 PM. Contributions may be made to Nansemond River Baptist Church, 2896 Bridge Road, Suffolk, VA 23435. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019
