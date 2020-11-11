John Riddick Sr. (Chief or John D) was born February 8, 1949 in Portsmouth, Va. He died November 5, 2020 at his residence, due to cancer. He graduated from l.C, Norcom, "Class of 67". After high school he entered the Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg where he worked as an Automotive Engineer. He completed a tour of duty in Vietnam, resulting in him receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was employed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard upon completing the Apprenticeship Program. He was a faithful member of Higher Ground Outreach Ministry Cogic, Suffolk Va., and attended regularly until his health prevented.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. lona Watson Smith and step-father Arthur Smith, and father, John Riddick, brother, Douglas Riddick, and daughter, Summer Riddick. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jacqueline Riddick: sons; Rolandus Riddick ( Diane)of Suffolk Va., Demond Ferebee of Norfolk, Va. ,John Riddick Jr. and daughter, Sonya Riddick of Portsmouth,Va. ; brother, James Riddick of New York and sister, Rose Lewis of Texas. He also leaves 5 grandchildren, Romero Jennings, Briana Bethe, Marquaine J. Riddick, Taylor Smith and Kae'Lyhn Morrow and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, which he loved and enjoyed immensely.
A viewing will be on Thursday, November 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, located at 1248 North George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake. The interment of the body will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veteran Cemetery located 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, Va., at 9:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19, face masks are required at the Viewing and Interment. In an effort to not omit anyone, the family would like to thank everyone that displayed friendship and love to him during his illness; whether it was providing transportation, financial, a visit, or words of encouragement. You will never know how each gesture meant so much to him. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
