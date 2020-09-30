John Robert Truitt, 80, of Windsor, VA, was called to be with the Lord on September 24, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with aggressive cancer. John was born in Hampton, VA in 1940 to the late James Truitt and Marjorie Miller. He will also join in heaven his beloved wife of 42 years, Terry. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lynn Truitt, Angela Belch and Sherri Porter; grandchildren, Todd, Amanda, Hunter, Cole, Madison, Brandon, Christian, Jamie, and Jackson; great grandchildren, Veronica and Caiden; sister, Kathleen Buchanan; and nieces, Karen and Kim. John served as a Morse Intercept Operator in the United States Air Force during which time he served in Vietnam, earning the title of Staff Sergeant. John pursued a career as a wholesale supplier of electrical, plumbing, and HVAC products, helping to create the joint ownership of R & J Supply Corporation, where he developed lifelong business relationships, and after becoming a Branch Manager for Vamac, Inc., John was ultimately able to fulfill his dream of retirement. John was devoted to his family, enjoyed being active in the lives of his daughters and grandchildren, and made every effort to cheer them on at their various activities and sporting events. He was well known for his unmatched work ethic, drive and compassion, always going above and beyond for others, and often putting himself last. A member of Vicksville Hunt Club, John was an avid deer hunter and he also loved saltwater fishing with his family. Visitation will take place Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home at 11:00 am, with private burial to follow. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com
.