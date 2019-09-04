|
John Roger Anderson, 70, passed away on September 1, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late John L. and Della M. Anderson. John was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Flyers Golf Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, piddling around in his garage and spending time with his grandkids. John was also a huge VA Tech Hokie fan!
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Teresa Anderson; 2 sons, Daniel A. Anderson and Kurtis M. Anderson; 2 grandchildren, Daniel A. Anderson, Jr. and Melissa L. Anderson; Aunt Dorothy Whitehurst; and 2 cats Raven and Shadow.
The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 PM, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the PGA Junior League. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019