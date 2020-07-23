1/1
John Romanus
John Romanus, 93, died peacefully in Richmond, with his family by his side on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was a native of Farmville, North Carolina; lived most of his life in Norfolk; and more recently in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was the son of late Abdo and Sophia Hage Romanus and was preceded in death by the love of his life and soulmate for 65 years, Rosemary Yates Romanus.

John retired as Head of Engineering from Verizon Telephone Company after 35 years of employment. He was a Roman Catholic and member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was a member of the International Order of Alhambra, Padul Caravan #69.

More importantly, Pops' was the patriarch of his Lebanese Family. He and his wife (Gigs) were adventurous, traveling the world extensively. Known as the Entertainment Director of Point Brittany, he always knew how to find a good time! He was full of life and loved golfing, fishing, playing poker, and ceramics. He is survived by his daughter, Carolanne Romanus of Norfolk and his son John Michael Romanus and his wife Suzanne of Richmond. Other than his four grandchildren; John, Jason and Josh Romanus and John Ray Snyder, Jackson and Parker (his two great-grandchildren), were his pride. He loved family more than anything.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Reverend Father Nixon Negparanon will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org or St. Mary's Home for Disable Children, 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk, VA 23502 www.stmaryshome.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com. He will forever be missed because there's not quite another like him.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
July 22, 2020
To : John Michael, Suzanne, Carolanne, and all the grandchildren
There is a great emptiness left by Johnny's passing. John and Rosemary were so devoted to one another. Johnny was and always will remain in my heart as the cousin who I referred to as the Godfather of our family. He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. My heart is heavy as I think of Johnny and the blessing he was to our family. E. Jo Hage and Michael Hage
Elizabeth Jo Hage
Family
