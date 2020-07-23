John Romanus

To : John Michael, Suzanne, Carolanne, and all the grandchildren

There is a great emptiness left by Johnny's passing. John and Rosemary were so devoted to one another. Johnny was and always will remain in my heart as the cousin who I referred to as the Godfather of our family. He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. My heart is heavy as I think of Johnny and the blessing he was to our family. E. Jo Hage and Michael Hage

Elizabeth Jo Hage

