John Ronald Atwood Sr.
John Ronald Atwood, Sr., 77, passed away October 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Portsmouth, VA the son of the late Almer Sedan Atwood, Sr. and Velma Mundy Atwood. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dan and Wayne Atwood. John was a United States Army veteran. He later went on to work and then retired as a Lieutenant working as a detective for Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He was a member of Antioch Church. John was a former member of the Portsmouth Sports Club, and the Windsor Lion's Club. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and received Ohio's "Police Officer of the Year". He also earned the title of Kentucky Colonel. John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marsha Redfearn Atwood; sons and daughters-in-law, John Ronald Atwood, Jr. (Peggy), Brian Daniel Atwood (Stephanie); grandchildren, Johnna Carr Atwood and Coleman Daniel Atwood; sister, Mary A. Logan; brother and sisters-in-law, Almer "Bud" S. Atwood, Jr. (Susie), and Sherry Atwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. A time of visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
