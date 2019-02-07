Lieutenant Colonel John Shaw Lynch USAF (Ret.), aged 88, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Lt. Col. Lynch was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Lyman Clifford Millard and Virginia Kemper Lynch. He attended Norfolk Academy and later graduated from the Augusta Military Academy, Fort Defiance, Virginia. John continued his education at the University of Virginia and later was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force. Early in his career he was part of the test team for the T-38 program at Edwards AFB, California, commanded by the famed Chuck Yeager. Lt. Col. Lynch served two tours in Vietnam. During the first tour he was a forward air controller posted at Song Be, Phuroc Long Province. He was present during the May 1965 Battle of Song Be when two Viet Cong regiments attempted unsuccessfully to take the town and base. During his second tour he flew the B-57 Canberra, a light attack bomber. After Viet Nam, John was assigned to the Joint Chiefs of Staff/Joint Matters in the Pentagon. He also became the Senior Air Force Social Aide to the White House during the end of the Johnson and in the Nixon Administrations. It was at the White House where he met and married staffer Jane Pierpoint. Lt. Col. Lynchâ€™s decorations include the Silver Star, 3 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 16 Air Medals, 2 Purple Hearts, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with palm, and other decorations.John is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary E. Chainski, his mother and father, his brother Lyman Clifford Millard Jr., and his sister Mrs. Virginia Kemper Millard Scott.Lt. Col. Lynch is survived by his second wife of 48 years, Jane Pierpoint, his son, John S. Lynch II (Cheryl) by his first wife, Mary E. Chainski, his daughter Ashley Kemper Lynch Rodi (Christopher), and grandchildren John S. Lynch III, and Virginia K. Lynch, of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Kemper Belle Rodi and Edyn Lane Rodi of Newport Beach, California.The Lynch family requests that in lieu of flowers charitable donations sent to American Legion Post 35, 850 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk, Va, 23503. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019