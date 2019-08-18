|
John Sidney Thomas, 92, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on August 14, 2019.
Born August 2, 1927 in Mineola, New York to the late Sidney and Margaret Thomas, â€œJackâ€ is also predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Jane Elizabeth, his brother Gerard Thomas, and his son-in-law, Joseph M. Gaul.
Jack joined the United States Navy in 1945, retiring as Master Chief Petty Officer in 1968. He continued his career as an electronics technician in the private sector and Civil Service. Throughout his life, Jack demonstrated electrical, plumbing, automotive, and construction skills in which many of his family members and friends benefitted from often. He was a dedicated member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church for 60 years where he volunteered his many talents and treasured his Catholic faith. He enjoyed traveling, playing the piano, gardening, a good game of pinochle, breakfasts out, and family gatherings. His sense of humor and appreciation of home cooked meals will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish the many memories are his daughter Margaret Gaul, his daughter Kathleen Marshall-husband Terry; three sons: Michael Thomas-wife Suzie, Richard Thomas-wife Christine, and Kevin Thomas-wife Barbara; eleven grandchildren: Joseph and John Gaul, Jake, Allison, Colleen, and Maggie Marshall, Stacie Davis, Anna Thomas, Amy Greene, Martin Thomas, Sarah Ward: eight great grandchildren: Ethan, Neal, Stella, Lilly, Eleanor, Colin, Henry, Jack.
A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with burial following the mass at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to National Park Foundation, Catholic Relief Services, or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsonâ€™s Research.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019