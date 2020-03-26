|
John Sieminski, 73, passed away and went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. Born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania in 1946, to the late Stanley and Helen Sieminski of Virginia. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, with a Masters degree in Biology from ODU, retired from Siemens with 26 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Claudia; two sons Ken and John; daughter Heather; sister Mary Ann; brother Ray; and numerous family, friends and loved ones. Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020