John Simpson Meekins, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at age 56.
John was born in Norfolk, VA on July 20, 1963 to John Simpson Meekins, Sr. and Vera Almond Meekins. John graduated from Frank W. Cox High School in 1981. He was a lifelong resident of the Virginia Beach area where he worked as commercial fisherman for almost 40 years. He was the founder and owner of Broadbay Seafood and Seaside Oyster Company.
There was nothing John loved more than waking up at dawn, throwing on his oil skins, hat and working on the Lynnhaven River. John's work ethic was unmatched, usually working seven days a week with a black dog at his side in his iconic spot at the Long Bay Pointe Marina. John was an essential supplier of seafood to many restaurants and locals in the area. You could not drive down Shore Drive without seeing the KRABMAN license plate on the go loaded down with bags of oysters or bushels of crabs.
As an avid collector of antiques and other valuables, John was always on EBAY searching for the latest deals. The mailman knew John's address well as there were many packages, usually tools or a pocket watch left at his door. John could make or fix anything; he built all his crab pots by hand and prided himself on having a tool for any job.
John was a loyal and lifelong friend. He never knew a stranger. He was always willing to lend a hand. There are countless stories of John giving money to a friend or stranger in need, lending equipment to a fellow fisherman or showing up at his mother's in the middle of night to start a generator so she would stay warm when the power went out. John's kindness extended to animals as well. He rescued many dogs and cats over the years.
John is preceded in death by his father; John S. Meekins Sr. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Vera, sister Marina M. Ganter (Jim); niece Sarah M. Dawson; nephew John R. Dawson; girlfriend, Susan M. Farley, beloved dog, Maggie and an innumerable amount of friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday, March 8, from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, March 9, at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation (www.cjdfoundation.org) or to an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020