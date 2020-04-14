|
John Spivey 89 of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on 11 April 2020 after a short illness with Ralph Block, his best friend of 50 years at his bedside. John is survived by Ralph Block, Peggy Dockins, her husband Vernon, and their families. John was predeceased by his parents Pearl Grace and Oscar Burke and two sisters Mary Workman and Gladys Theiss.
John is a U.S. Army veteran having served in Germany during the Cold War days (1955-1956) as a Tank Commander. The remainder of his working life was as a retail salesman in Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach. He was well liked by his customers and often went out of his way to make deliveries to senior citizens at their homes.
John was born in Newport News and lived there and in Churchland and Hampton for 65 years and bought a summer cottage near the ocean in Virginia Beach in 1969. In 1995, John moved to Virginia Beach having built a beautiful home and garden both of which he was very proud.
John was thought of by all as a real southern gentlemen and everyone considered it a pleasure to be around him. He had a great smile, kind and gentle manner, and was always gracious and soft-spoken. He was a faithful Silver Sneakers attendee at the Virginia Beach Great Neck Recreation Center where he enjoyed the exercise and the social interface with fellow members.
There will be a viewing from 2:00 - 5:00 PM on Thursday afternoon April 16, 2020 at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts on Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach. Please keep in mind the COVID-19 procedures will be in place where not more than 10 people will be allowed inside at one time. John will be laid to rest with his parents Friday morning at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Newport News. Online condolences may be made at hdoliver.com.
John will be missed by his best friend and many friends and acquaintances.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2020