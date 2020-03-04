|
John Spry Salmons, 85, passed away in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, March 03, 2020. John was a native of Virginia Beach, VA. He is predeceased by his parents, Albert Lee and Sue Salmons and his brother, James Howard Salmons, Sr. John was married to his wife, Doris Harcum for 57 years before she passed away in 2011. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. John was a hardworking and a devoted family man, he began farming in Princess Anne County and continued farming in southern Virginia Beach for his entire life. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and loved playing dominoes. John is cherished in memory by his three children, Michael H. Salmons and his wife, Kimberly, Mindy Salmons and Dana S. Sauvageau and her husband, Jamie, all reside in Virginia Beach; three granddaughters, Laura A. Salmons, Hillary S. Brown and Caitlin Salmons; sister, Bessie Lee Kellam and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
There will be a visitation from 5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake 929 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA. There will be a graveside service, 11am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Moyock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Creeds Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020