John T. Groves
John T. Groves, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 15, 2020.

Born in Ohio, he was the son of the late John R. and Florence B. Groves. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Technical Writer for W. R. Systems.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia F. Groves. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, John Wourms and Vincent Yavorsosky; three daughters, Bernadette Groves, Danielle Wilson and her husband, Richard, and Michelle Gaillard of Virginia Beach; and four grandchildren, Londen, Mariah, Karl, and Heidi.

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
