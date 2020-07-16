Virginia Beach - John T. (Jack) Mirabelli passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born on Sept. 22, 1941 in Trenton, NJ to Giovanni and Marie MIrabelli. He attended Trenton Catholic Boys High School.
Jack enlisted in the Navy in 1960 as a Seaman Recruit and advanced to Master Chief. In 1976, he was commissioned as an officer. He served at stations in California, Florida, Maryland, Turkey, Morocco, Japan, Iceland, Puerto Rico, and Vietnam as well as on carriers and other ships. In Japan, he flew in EC-121's, EA-3B's, and EP-2B's flying reconnaissance missions as a crewman in VQ-1 and Comm Officer for the squadron against N. Vietnam, N. Korea, and Russia. He received various medals and commendations including Navy Commendations Medals (3), Navy Achievement, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He retired from the Navy as a LCDR in 1987.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, of 54 years. He is survived by son, John and daughter, Angela. They were able to follow him in many of his overseas duties. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Julianna and Tinsley; daughter-in-law, SueAnna; brothers, William and his wife Barbara and Mark and his wife Karen; sister, Deborah and her husband Jay; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Paul and Ronald.
After the Navy, Jack worked as a telecommunication program manager and RCDD for various civilian companies and retired again in 2011. Jack was an avid sportsman. He participated in bike and foot races, triathlons, softball, and basketball. He coached and played on Navy Teams and city teams. He coached T-ball, Little League, and basketball teams for boys and girls.
He was a longtime member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and the Men's Club. He volunteered as an usher and a short order cook for Bingo. Jack made a special spaghetti sauce which was recognized at the spaghetti dinner and church socials.
He was also member of NCVA, FRA, MOAA, NRA, Sons of Italy and BICSI as a Registered Communications Distribution Designer.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park with Military Honors. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
