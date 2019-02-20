Home

John T. "II" Murrell

John Thomas Murrell II, 63, of Norfolk passed February 11, 2019, of a terminal illness. Born April 27, 1955, to Thomas Murrell and Patricia Campbell, John is survived by his sisters Diana Keena and Cynthia Evans and nephews Emrys Scott-Murrell and Rhylon Evans. John was a dedicated staff member at Giovanniâ€™s restaurant for many years, and retired in 2015. A private gathering will be held; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019
