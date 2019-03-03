The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
John Thomas Dengel

John Thomas Dengel Obituary
John Thomas Dengel, 83, went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019. A native of Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late John and Maria Benning Dengel and the husband of Gladys â€œTeenieâ€ Dengel, who he called â€œthe love of his life.â€ A Navy veteran, he worked with Local #110 for 20 years before retiring from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 20 years as a pipefitter. He was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher of children.Besides his wife of 62 years, he is survived by two sons, Benjie Dengel (Sherry) and Blake Dengel (Tiffani); five grandchildren, Sabrina, Tiara, Trista, Travis and Omar; and a sister, Joanne Greenlee (Wayne.) In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two sisters, Betty McMannis and Elenore Benton.A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at South Norfolk Baptist Church with a private burial at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019
