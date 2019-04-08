John Maroulis, 63, of Norfolk, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 after a long brave health battle. He was born on October 19, 1955 in Norfolk. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim (Dimitrios) and Alice Maroulis.A graduate of Old Dominion University, Johnâ€™s education, talent and infectious smile lead him to successful careers in retail management in Richmond; Norfolk; Jupiter, FL; Lexington, KY and then again in Norfolk. Returning to Norfolk in 2001 to help care for his parents, John was an ever-present manager of Anthony and Company in Ghent, where he was the right business hand to owner Anthony Taflambas for many years. In 2016, John moved into real estate where he was a successful Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, where he remained until his passing.John was also very active in his church, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk, where he dove in with his outstanding energy and talent to help lead renovations and improvements to the buildings and grounds and also served as Vice President of the churchâ€™s Parish Council, on which he served until his passing. His love of the church was fueled by his late fatherâ€™s involvement, and his faith lifted him up in many ways, helping him to always be positive and inspirational to his friends and colleagues, especially in the face of daunting challenges.He never met a stranger; always interested and engaged, John was working and communicating with friends until his last earthly hour. An avid fitness devotee, he was committed to always being active, and had groups of friends who worked out with him until a few months ago, when he could not any longer. Known among many friends and colleagues for his outstanding abilities in the kitchen, he was always ready for an event â€" whether hosting or attending. And everything he did had to be â€œjust so!â€John is survived by his partner of 30 years, Jay Mitchell; his brother, Pete (Nelia) of Alburtis, PA; nephews Jim and Andy and his niece Virginia. Other survivors include his aunt Voula Vlasis and her sons John, Mike, Tony and Steve of Winston-Salem, NC; cousins Tommy (David Hartgrove) Christold of Atlanta; Catherine (Jim) Stuman of Oak Ridge, NC and Tessie (Tommy) Vames of Staunton, VA.The family especially thanks Johnâ€™s outstanding care providers at the Richard Dart ALS Clinic at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville; Dr. Peter LaPlace of Norfolk, and home health providers Teri Craig, Nicole Allen and Katelyn Castro for their guidance, exquisite care and their affection for John.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial contributions to be made in Johnâ€™s name to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505.The family will receive guests at a Trisagion service Thursday, April 11 from 5:30-7pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. The funeral will be Friday, April 12 at 11am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk. Johnâ€™s good friend, Rev. Fr. George Bessinas, will preside. A Lenten reception lunch will follow the funeral service. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019